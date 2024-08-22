type here...
You’re disrespectful and pompous unlike Mcbrown – Christiana Awuni fires Portia Asare (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
You're disrespectful and pompous unlike Mcbrown - Christiana Awuni fires Portia Asare (Video)

Christiana Awuni has publicly accused Portia Asare of disrespect and hypocrisy.

In a recent interview, Awuni did not mince words as she criticized Portia’s behaviour on set, claiming that she often creates tension among her co-stars.

According to Awuni, Portia has a history of issues with her colleagues, leading to a strained atmosphere during film productions.

She went further to accuse Portia of disrespecting some of her fellow actors and actresses.

I'll slap you if we meet face to face - Angry Christiana Awuni descends on Portia Asare (Video)


As stated by Christiana Awuni, unlike Mcbrown and Vivian Jill who are very friendly and polite, Portia Asare is very pompous.

She continued that Portia has many enemies in the industry because of her pompous behaviour.

Christiana Awuni’s attack follows Portia’s recent interview about juju attacks in the movie industry.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

