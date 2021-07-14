- Advertisement -

A controversial anonymous blogger on Instagram has described Ghanaian female vocalist Efya Nokturnal has as “evil and heartless” for taking advantage of Moesha Boduong’s predicaments to buy her Range Rover Evoque for $15,000 (GHS88,934).

This hot gossip comes to light a couple of days after Moesha Boduong, a former socialite now-born again Christian, attempted to kill herself by jumping off a building. She was rescued by some four strong young men.

On Monday evening, videos that went viral saw Moesha confessing that she has sold all her cars, house, and properties and donated the money to her church and that, now she uses Trotro (Public Bus) wherever she goes.

However, Instagram blogger Cutie Julls has called out Efya Norkturnal for being the beneficiary of the cheap sale of Moesha’s Range Rover Evoque which is originally sold on the market at a starting price of $45,000.

The deepthroat insider claimed that despite efforts by friends of Moesha to refund the money to Efya and retrieve the Range Rover, she has proven reluctant and failed to accede to the request.

Cutie Julls further accused Efya of introducing Moesha to deadly drinks and pills, contributing to her current situation.

Read the full unedited report below:

“Ghana police please arrest @efya_nokturnal. Girl, you are evil and heartless. You have committed a crime by financially abusing Moesha who presently doesn’t have the mental capacity to make decisions.

“Efya, where in the world did you see anyone selling Range Rover Evoque for $15000? Efya and you dare say you won’t give the car back even tho those around her who genuinely care have offered to give you your $15000? You, Victoria Michael, the pastor and all the other church members are mad.

“Efya, you see that car? You must return it. Ghanaian celebrities please call your colleague, Efya Nokturnal to order now o. Thief, Ole. Jesus Christ! Efya, some of us respected you so much despite your junkie life but you see that respect? You’ve lost it.

“Efya, tell Ghanaians you are the main person who introduced Moesha to taking that deadly drink called metal, the pills and the all sorts which Moe herself have confessed that she was taking. @efya_nokturnal how dare you say you won’t return the car cuz Moesha sold it to you herself in the presence of her younger brother and some church member?

“Efya, does your friend Moesha in her present state look normal to you? Efya, you are an Ole. You are so damn heartless and selfish. Efya, when you were going through ur own phase, Moesha was there for you.

“How can you do this Efya? Indeed the heart of man is desperately wicked. Chai! Fear the gender called “WOMAN”. Please someone should call Efya and speak sense into her head o. Lord Jesus!!

See a screenshot attached below