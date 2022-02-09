“You’re insensitive” – Sam George faces off with Annoh-Dompreh over disagreement on Osei-Kyei’s E-levy cake

- Advertisement -

Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George has faced off with fellow legislator Frank Annoh-Dompreh over claims that the minority in parliament presented E-LEVY cake to the majority leader.

This was a revelation the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP made after videos and photos surfaced on the internet that gave an account of Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cutting a customized E-LEVY cake to mark his 65th birthday.

Many Ghanaians were enraged with the act considering the fact that a large section of the populace disagreed with the passing of the controversial E-LEVY. Many felt offended and called out the Majority Leader for spiting Ghanaians with an E-LEVY cake.

On the back of that, Frank Annoh-Dompreh in a Twitter post clarified that the cake was actually delivered mischievously by the Minority in parliament who wanted to use that as an avenue to score cheap political plaudits.

He had written:

It’s amazing how a cake baked and delivered by the Minority has now been twisted for propaganda. My colleagues in the majority should simply be guided next time by this saying “Be careful of the Greeks and their Gifts” some cakes are simply a weapon!

Sam George found the post quite misleading. He reacted by daring Annoh-Dompreh to call out the minority MP who sanctioned the delivery of the E-LEVY cake.

He maintained that the NPP wanted to rope the NDC in after the displeasure that has greeted the E-LEVY cake that Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu gladly cut to celebrate his birthday.

He wrote:

Hon Majority Chief Whip, I dare you to name the Minority MP who got the cake delivered? Face it, your side has been insensitive to d Ghanaian people. Your Boss, d Majority Leader gleefully went to cut d cake and put out pictures of same. Integrity demands you prove your claim.