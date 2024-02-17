“You’re no longer my class” – GH guy tells girlfriend after arriving in Germany

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady has tearfully shared the painful story of how her boyfriend named Isaac dumped her after arriving in Germany.

During an appearance on Kumasi-based SOMPA FM, the estranged lady went deep into the tale of love, struggle, and unexpected betrayal.

As narrated by the lady, she met Isaac at the tender age of 19, when she was still a virgin.

Unfortunately, she got pregnant just a few months after their affair and this made them face a lot of challenges but despite the difficult circumstances, they decided to bring their child into the world.



The harsh nature of their life didn’t change after she gave birth and as a result of this, it was only the the young woman’s mother providing support.

Dishearteningly, the parents of Isaac, her boyfriend, and others in their social circle turned their backs on them, claiming they shouldn’t have brought a child into the world without being financially prepared.

Amidst the hardships, Isaac lied to her that he was travelling to Accra to find a job and it was only after two years she got to know that he had relocated to Germany.

Isaac who’s now in Germany says he’s no longer interested in the relationship and has advised her to move on.

According to Isaac, the lady is now longer his class because he has now found a lot of better women overseas.