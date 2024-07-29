You’re not a King hence you can’t install a paramount chief at Fiapre – Dormaahene bares teeth with Otumfuo

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemanng Badu II has averred that Otumfuo Osei Tutu is a paramount chief hence he can’t install a fellow paramount chief.

According to the Dormaahene, Asantehene does not have the power to install Fiapre paramount chief.

While addressing his community members over the weekend, Dormaahene noted that Asantehene is recognised as a paramount chief in the constitution hence he won’t allow him to forcefully install a chief on the people of Fiapre.

The Dormaahene continued that the Fiaprehene owes allegiance to the paramount chief of Odumase and that the paramount chief of Dumase is the one who can install Fiaprehene.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu further vowed to resist any attempt by Otumfuo to install a chief at Fiapre.

Ending his submissions, he begged Otumfuo to reconsider his decisions because he’s causing division amongst the people of Fiapre.