type here...
GhPageNewsYou're not a King hence you can't install a paramount chief at...
News

You’re not a King hence you can’t install a paramount chief at Fiapre – Dormaahene bares teeth with Otumfuo

By Armani Brooklyn
Dormaa is part of Asanteman - Otumfuo schools Dormaahene
Otumfour and Dormahene

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemanng Badu II has averred that Otumfuo Osei Tutu is a paramount chief hence he can’t install a fellow paramount chief.

According to the Dormaahene, Asantehene does not have the power to install Fiapre paramount chief.

While addressing his community members over the weekend, Dormaahene noted that Asantehene is recognised as a paramount chief in the constitution hence he won’t allow him to forcefully install a chief on the people of Fiapre.

"If you’re a man, I’m also a man" – Otumfuo bares teeth at Dormaahene in heated exchange

The Dormaahene continued that the Fiaprehene owes allegiance to the paramount chief of Odumase and that the paramount chief of Dumase is the one who can install Fiaprehene.


Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu further vowed to resist any attempt by Otumfuo to install a chief at Fiapre.

Ending his submissions, he begged Otumfuo to reconsider his decisions because he’s causing division amongst the people of Fiapre.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, July 29, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
3.2mph
100 %
Mon
77 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways