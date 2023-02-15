- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian guy was served a hot breakfast on Valentine’s day after he publicly went on his knees to propose love to his fiancee

In a video shared on TikTok, the event happened on the premises of Babcock university, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state (Nigeria).

The amusing yet sad video showed the man on one knee facing the lady with a ring in his outstretched hand, asking her to marry him.

READ ALSO: Lady turns down Range Rover, cash and watch gift from ex-boyfriend



Initially, the guy was expecting his girlfriend to say “YES” as the crowd roared but unfortunately, the lady refused blatantly and proceeded to mock and embarrass him in the process.



As categorically stated by the lady in the video, there’s no way she will agree to marry the young man because he is not good-looking and also not financially buoyant – Making him a man she detests although they are dating.



She took the ring from him and threw it at him, while also scattering the package he got for her in a box.



The lady’s unanticipated actions sent the gathered crowd into a frenzy.

Many netizens however believe the clip is scripted and have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

READ ALSO: Lady catches boyfriend in bed with her biological mother

Beauty Kenzie91blackgal said, “They just they act am biko??? who dem wan deceive??”

eveth said, “See person wey say I no Dey ur level u no fine she fine ???”.

?ŽÖFT? said, “She can never see husband again ?? even if she see the man go dey beat her everyday. Amen ? that’s hurt ???”.

Vina wells said, “Nice acting, them dey even tell the girl Oya your turn”.

Ayo Mi said, “You wan go propose to person wey never chop belle full”.

prettyvee bee said, “I no know why some people will not just save d shame n do what’s best fr d moment”.

Danilove said, “That girl later find husband she no go see. Na help that guy wan help her but she no no.”

READ ALSO: Lady rushes out of the bathroom after her boyfriend took her phone to read her chats