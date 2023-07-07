“You’re not my class” – Lady tells coconut seller who has sponsored her for the past 7 years

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian coconut seller has been left heartbroken after his serious girlfriend denied him during a loyal test.

During the loyalty test, the lady named Dorcas completely denied being engaged to Kofi Nyarko the coconut seller.

According to her, Kofi Nyarko isn’t the type of man she wants hence he should immediately quash the idea of marrying her in the future.

READ ALSO: Lady curses boyfriend in the rain for dumping her after spending Ghc 50,000 on him to travel abroad

Feeling pompous and ungrateful, Dorcas described Kofi Nyarko as a half-man.

She asserted that he has small manhood and also suffers from premature ejaculation.

As disclosed by Dorcas, she’ll even feel ashamed and shy at the same time to introduce Kofi Nyarko to her family members as her lover.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Efia Odo finds love again as she finally lands a new boyfriend after her ex Kweku Revloe dumped her

READ ALSO: SHS 2 girl drops atopa video with her over 35-year-old boyfriend