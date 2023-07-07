type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle"You're not my class" - Lady tells coconut seller who has sponsored...
Lifestyle

“You’re not my class” – Lady tells coconut seller who has sponsored her for the past 7 years

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
You're not my class - Lady tells coconut seller who has sponsored her for the past 7 years
- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian coconut seller has been left heartbroken after his serious girlfriend denied him during a loyal test.

During the loyalty test, the lady named Dorcas completely denied being engaged to Kofi Nyarko the coconut seller.

According to her, Kofi Nyarko isn’t the type of man she wants hence he should immediately quash the idea of marrying her in the future.

READ ALSO: Lady curses boyfriend in the rain for dumping her after spending Ghc 50,000 on him to travel abroad

You're not my class - Lady tells coconut seller who has sponsored her for the past 7 years

Feeling pompous and ungrateful, Dorcas described Kofi Nyarko as a half-man.

She asserted that he has small manhood and also suffers from premature ejaculation.

As disclosed by Dorcas, she’ll even feel ashamed and shy at the same time to introduce Kofi Nyarko to her family members as her lover.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Efia Odo finds love again as she finally lands a new boyfriend after her ex Kweku Revloe dumped her

READ ALSO: SHS 2 girl drops atopa video with her over 35-year-old boyfriend

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Friday, July 7, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    79.3 ° F
    79.3 °
    79.3 °
    79 %
    4.5mph
    55 %
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    79 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways