“You’re not my class” – Lady tells trotro driver who sponsored her in UG law school for three years

A Ghanaian commercial driver, Benjamin Kwame Tornyegah has shared a heartbreaking story of how he supported his girlfriend through law school, only to be dumped upon her graduation by telling him that he was no longer her class.

Speaking in an interview with Giovani on 3FM drive, Tornyegah recounted how he worked tirelessly to pay her University of Ghana Law School fees for three years, but after her graduation, she distanced herself, claiming a difference in social status.

The young man from Ada in the Greater Accra Region said his then-lover, who hails from Wa in the Upper West Regional capital, comfortably benefited from his benevolence without showing any sign of disloyalty until after she graduated from the university.

“I was working to pay the bills, and I took care of the girl from the University of Ghana Law School and paid her school fees for three years.

She finished and said, ‘Benjamin, I do not know you; you are not my class,'” – He narrated to Giovanni Caleb on Accra-based 3FM’s Drive Show on Thursday, February 22, when he called into the show to request Rudeboy’s ‘Reason With Me’ song.

Giovani, out of curiosity, asked who Benjamin was dedicating the song to, and out of nostalgia, he recalled the betrayal he suffered six years ago.

However, he was quick to add that he has moved on, saying, “I leave everything for God.”

He added that the development left him so heartbroken that he could not eat for one whole month, with wild thoughts going through his mind, but he decided to man up and move on with his life and the lessons learned from the past.

