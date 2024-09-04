You’re pained that she divorced you for a better man – Ghanaians fire back at Pastor Love for insulting Obaapa Christy

Pastor Love Hammond, the ex-husband of popular Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy, has come under heavy criticism from Ghanaians for his recent verbal attacks on the singer.

The backlash followed Pastor Love’s response to Obaapa Christy’s revelation that he did not write her songs, contrary to popular belief.

In a recent interview, Obaapa Christy clarified that while Pastor Love did not directly write her songs, he played a role in the creative process.

“I am not educated, and neither was my ex-husband. I couldn’t read and write, and neither could he. So how could he have written my songs?” she explained.

She further credited her current husband, who is educated, as the one who now writes all her songs.

However, Pastor Love’s reaction to Obaapa Christy’s statements quickly took a personal and harsh turn.

In a bid to discredit his ex-wife, Pastor Love launched a series of allegations, claiming that Obaapa Christy had been unfaithful during their marriage and even accused her of nearly wrecking the marriages of other pastors, including Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

Social media users who have come across the video have lambasted Pastor Love for airing private matters and questioned his motives, suggesting his comments were unnecessary and unbecoming of a man of God.

Obaapa Christy’s supporters have emphasized that his actions reflect poorly on him rather than on the singer, who has since moved on with her life and career.