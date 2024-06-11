You’re poor and don’t have money to buy a house at East Legon – Shatta Wale goes raw on Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale has resurrected his long-time beef with colleague artist who performs under the stage name Stonebwoy.

During a TikTok live session, Shatta Wale, the self-proclaimed “Dancehall King” of Ghana, mocked Stonebwoy for being supposedly poor.

According to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy doesn’t have the financial capacity to purchase a house at East Legon.

Shatta Wale further told his fans and followers of his role in Stonebwoy’s residency in East Legon, alleging that he was instrumental in convincing their mutual benefactor, NAM 1, to purchase a house for Stonebwoy in the plush area.

Shatta’s fresh attacks on Stonebwoy stems from the fact that he strongly believes the BHIM nation boss orchestrated the cancellation of his concert at the Reunion Rave Concert last weekend, an act he describes as sabotage.

He openly expressed his frustration, claiming that Stonebwoy’s interference led to the last-minute cancellation of the highly anticipated event.

The dancehall artist did not mince words by threatening to make Stonebwoy’s life in East Legon unbearable to the point where he would be forced to move out of the upscale neighbourhood.

