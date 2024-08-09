type here...
You’re senseless – Efia Odo insults Kwesi Arthur basabasa following the musician’s rebuttal – Screenshot

By Armani Brooklyn
Efia-odo-Kwesi-Arthur
Efia Odo denies sleeping with Kwesi Arthur

In a fiery exchange on social media, Ghanaian actress and influencer Efia Odo has lashed out at her ex-lover, Kwesi Arthur, following his comments that she’s using his name for clout.

The tension between the two escalated after Efia Odo, made some wild claims on her “Rants & Bants” podcast against Kwesi Arthur.

Reacting to Efia Odo’s accusations, Kwesi Arthur took to his Twitter timeline to refute his ex-lover’s accusations that she was using her money to cook for him and his 10 friends.

Grid of Efia-Odo-and-Kwesi-Arthur
Efia-Odo-and-Kwesi-Arthur

Kwesi Arthur also rubbished Efia Odo’s claims that he broke up with him just two weeks after she tattooed his name on her body as the actress stated on her Rants & Bants podcast show.

Reacting to Kwesi Arthur’s rebuttal, Efia Odo has taken a dig at the rapper once again.

As fumed by Efia Odo, Kwesi Arthur is dumb to rant on social media about her claims.

She described Kwesi Arthur as senseless and also mocked that he’s feeling guilty because of the evil things he did to her.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Source:GHpage

