“You’re senseless for campaigning for Dr Bawumia, I’ll expose & disgrace you” – Kevin Taylor fumes at Asamoah Gyan

Last Saturday, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan joined the company of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to campaign for the latter’s presidential bid.

The soccer star hit the campaign trail with Dr. Bawumia and other members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akropong in the Eastern Region.

The NPP and its flagbearer embarked on a health walk in the region, which was attended by thousands of supporters of the party.

Having mounted the podium to address the attendees, Gyan used the opportunity to highlight some of Dr. Bawumia’s plans for the youth, insisting he trusts the Vice President to honour his promises when elected as president.

“I’ll keep my message very short. I stand for the youth. I was speaking to the Vice President this morning and I asked him what he has for the youth,” Gyan said.

“It was a one-on-one meeting but I have to come out and say it. He told me his focus is mainly on the youth. So I told him to help the youth for me so that everything would fall into place.

“He has honoured me personally by allowing me to chair his manifesto committee on youth and sports. If he has done that for me, I’m very sure he’ll honour his promises to the youth. So I leave 7th December in your hands.”

-- AD --

Reacting to Asamoah Gyan’s public support for Dr Bawumia, Kevin Taylor has described Asamoah Gyan as a charlatan and a senseless being.

According to Kevin Taylor, Asamoah Gyan is a dirty guy who’s trying to influence the youths to vote for Dr Bawumia.

While ranting on the most recent episode of his Loud Silence Show, Kevin Taylor vowed to expose Asamoah Gyan if he doesn’t stop campaigning for Dr Bawumia.

Kevin Taylor also charged the masses to ask Asamoah Gyan about a lady called Linda Nana Adwoa and insisted that he should have been jailed 5 years ago.

The NDC stalwart cautioned Asamoah Gyan to be very careful for picking sides with Dr Bawumia because he’ll break him.