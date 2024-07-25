You’re senseless, you’re the one who collapsed Kumawood – Kevin Taylor gives it hot-hot to Agya Koo

Recall that a few days ago, Agya Koo went viral for clashing with some NDC supporters during a performance at a funeral.

As alleged, Agya Koo halted his performance after some NDC sympathisers started chanting John Mahama’s name.

In a video that went viral, Agya Koo who appeared visibly angry was seen and heard in a hot exchange with the NDC sympathisers.

Reacting to the issue, pepper-mouth Kevin Taylor who’s a known NDC stalwart has come out to insult Agya Koo.

During an episode on his Loud Silence Show, Kevin Taylor described Agya Koo as a riff-raff.

According to Kevin Taylor, Agya Koo is the one who collapsed Kumawood due to his greed.

While ranting, Kevin Taylor also accused Agya Koo of forcefully getting intimate with a minor on set in Kumasi some years ago.

Watch the video below to know more…