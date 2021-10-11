type here...
‘You’re some nonsense woman I don’t care about’ – Nana Aba Anamoah to Lydia Forson

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Aba Anamoah has once again given social media something to talk about this time in a more confusing way.

I can say she has succeeded in playing with the minds of some of the netizens who might not be up to date with her history with actress Lydia Forson.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson have had some social media fights in the past and were both alleged to have slept with the same man.

Nana Aba has jabbed Lydia Forson saying she’s (the actress) one nonsense woman she (Nana Aba) doesn’t care about.

The GhOne TV’s General Manager tweeted saying she misses Lydia Forson and at the same time added that the actress is some nonsense woman she doesn’t care about with a love emoji.

Well, we can’t tell if she misses her as a friend or she misses their beef on social media where they dragged themselves to the gutters.

Lydia Forson is yet to reply. However, netizens are anticipating the possibility of Lydia taking it as just a friendly post. She might also in the same line ‘hit’ Nana Aba with a similar remark.

Source:GHPAGE

