You’re taking salaries without working and slaying on Tiktok – Ghanaians blast & attack Adwoa Safo following Kennedy Agyapong’s exposé

MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Hon Sara Adwoa Safo has come under severe pressure after Kennedy Agyapong revealed on GTV’s Breakfast show yesterday that she hasn’t been in parliament for some time now but she’s always on Tiktok.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Adwoa Safo has resorted to dirty tactics after she was denied the Deputy Majority Leader in parliament.

He went on to add that, Adwoa Safo is a failed woman but she has neglected her core duties as a legislator and made Tiktok her new home.

Ghanaians on the internet have expressed their disappointment in Adwoa Safo for taking salaries without working.

According to these angry people, her seat must immediately be declared vacant because it appears she’s more interested in growing her followers on Tiktok than pushing Ghana forward.

At the moment, she’s being severely criticized on various social media platforms for supposedly holding parliament hostage.

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians about the whole saga.

Anthony Mensah – Nobody should her again.She is playing this dirty tricks just because the npp lack numbers during voting in parliament.

Reuben Ben Teye – Instead of u to go and think of how to develop the country,u are there dancing on tik tok or whatsoever evil site they call it….This woman is still a child…not serious at all…Is this what we call leadership

Ernestina Manu – The truth hurt you people insulting ken do you what she is doing good eei is almost 6months she is absent but she is still receiving her salary with tax payers money including you yourself and now she is happily dancing on Tik tork

Aning Oteng – Ghana’s politicians do you know God . When it’s election time and people are manipulating and scheming for you do you tell them to stop

Nhoj Akisten – With this behaviour, you will loose your seat in the next elections..