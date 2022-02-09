type here...
“You’re very insensitive” – Ghanaians blast NPP’s Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu for celebrating his 65th birthday with E-levy cake

By Armani Brooklyn
Last week, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celebrated his 65th birthday in a private event with close friends and family.

The customized “E-levy cake” that was on exhibit during the birthday celebration has since become a very hot topic amongst angry and disappointed Ghanaians

At the moment, it is unclear if the NPP firebrand paid for the cake himself or received it as a present from the event’s celebrity visitors.

We are also not privy to the motivation behind it, given that many Ghanaians oppose the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy and may view this choice to be callous.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia, Chairman Wontumi, known in real life as Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and Senyo Hosi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, were among the attendees at the trending birthday party.

The majority of social media comments have slammed the veteran politician’s use of the image, calling it a mockery of their resistance to the controversial E-Levy.

