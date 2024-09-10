You’re wicked if yiu can’t spend GHS12K on my hair and makeups on my wedding day – GH lady tells future husband

A Ghanaian lady has ignited a heated debate on social media after declaring that a groom unwilling to spend GH¢12,000 on her hair and makeup for their wedding is “wicked.”

In an online video, Maame Animwaa, a media personality with the EIB network, candidly discussed the importance of looking perfect on her wedding day.

She stressed that while she is not a fan of extravagant weddings, she believes that looking good on her special day is paramount.

She, therefore, indicated that she preferred to have only 30 guests at her wedding and invest the rest of the money that could have been spent on caring for the other guests in her looks.

Animwaa thus stated that a man unwilling to pay GH¢12,000 for her makeup and hair on her “big day” is wicked.

