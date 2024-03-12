You’re witch: Late Dr Grace Boadu’s mother replies to daughter’s accusations (Audio)

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, a video that was leaked on social media and is suspected to be published anonymously by Bible Nokwafo captured the moments late Dr Grace Boadu was addressing her mother as a wish.

Recall that a month ago, Bible Nokwafo threatened to destroy Dr Grace Boadu’s family with a set of audios he has in his custody – And this is why accusing fingers are being pointed at him.

In the audio that left social media users’ jaw dropped, the late Dr Grace Boadu who was crying accused her mother of being a witch.

As furiously suggested by Dr Grace Boadu, her mother was responsible for her barrenness.

The crying late herbal practitioner also accused her mother of causing divisions amongst her children.

In another video also, Dr Grace Boadu recounted how she nearly bled to death after an alleged miscarriage.

Amidst all these, a new audio that has surfaced on social media again is a reply from Dr Grace Boadu’s to her daughter after the witchcraft accusations.

In the audio, the pained mother can be heard begging her daughter to stop tarnishing her image.

She also thanked her despite the harsh words she pelted at her.

Listen to the leaked audio below to know more…