The youth have no sense, only the old can lead Ghana – KT Hammond

Staunch NPP politician KT Hammond has maintained that the leadership of the country is not for the impressionable youth who are susceptible to indecision and errors.

According to him, most of these young people in Ghana have zero knowledge about leadership but are only concerned about criticizing leaders.

Reacting to the back of the boos President Akufo-Addo received at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend, KT Hammond rebuked individuals who carried it out.

He added that, culturally, the elderly are always consulted on important issues that require leadership and thoughtfulness. Thus, the exuberance of the youth to always be on the back of their leaders was misleading.

Per KT Hammond‘s thinking, only the aged are fit to be in leadership positions due to their experience and exposure.

Having a go at those who staged the heckling of the President, KT Hammond did not mince words when he said, “These young people only have beards but have no sense in their heads.”