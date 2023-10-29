Youth pastor happily celebrates 1st year anniversary with his male lover with pictures

- Advertisement -

A UK-based Nigerian LGBTQ activist, Dan Yomi, has taken to social media to celebrate his one-year dating anniversary with his partner.

Yomi, who was once a youth pastor came out as a gay man in October 2018, and posted photos and videos of them dining at a restaurant. The homosexual couple locked lips in one of the photos.



As expected, the anniversary post has generated mixed reactions from netziens with the vast majority expressing their disapproval of same-sex relationships.

See the post below…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending photos…

lowkie_yrn – Una dey leave more women for us. Thanks



kukus_com – may we not give birth to what we cannot explain, so after 9months of birthing my child, help

heis_beejay0 – So you’re trying to tell God that he’s not wise and he shouldn’t have created a woman? Like WTF Y’ALL JUST DOING SHITS UP AND DOWN THINKING IT’S NORMAL. It’s only someone who’s not in his right senses will feel something for his fellow man

victorsplash_ – This love is so real ?? still praying to have very good partner that would love me and stay happy forever in UK



jidemacaulay – Congratulations ooooo from momma with love