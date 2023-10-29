type here...
Youth pastor happily celebrates 1st year anniversary with his male lover with pictures

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A UK-based Nigerian LGBTQ activist, Dan Yomi, has taken to social media to celebrate his one-year dating anniversary with his partner.

Yomi, who was once a youth pastor came out as a gay man in October 2018, and posted photos and videos of them dining at a restaurant. The homosexual couple locked lips in one of the photos.


As expected, the anniversary post has generated mixed reactions from netziens with the vast majority expressing their disapproval of same-sex relationships.

See the post below…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending photos…

lowkie_yrnUna dey leave more women for us. Thanks


kukus_commay we not give birth to what we cannot explain, so after 9months of birthing my child, help

heis_beejay0 – So you’re trying to tell God that he’s not wise and he shouldn’t have created a woman? Like WTF Y’ALL JUST DOING SHITS UP AND DOWN THINKING IT’S NORMAL. It’s only someone who’s not in his right senses will feel something for his fellow man

victorsplash_ This love is so real ?? still praying to have very good partner that would love me and stay happy forever in UK


jidemacaulayCongratulations ooooo from momma with love

Source:GHpage

Sunday, October 29, 2023
