Youths manhandle drunk suspected police officer

A worrying video that has taken over social media trends captures the moment two young men were filmed manhandling a drunk suspected police officer.

In the now viral video that has received mixed reactions from social media users; The suspected police officer who appeared intoxicated couldn’t control himself as he interacted with the young men.

Initially, the young men accused him of being an informant to which he aggressively dismissed.

He boldly claimed he was a police officer who only came to the ghetto to have fun.

The young men then advised him never to visit the ghetto with his uniform while landing mild slaps on his body.

