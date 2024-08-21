YouTuber Wode Maya divorces his wife? – Here are all the shocking details you need to know (Video)

Popular YouTuber, Wode Maya and his wife, Trudy, have reportedly divorced, according to trending social media reports.

The news has since left their fanbase jawdropped, as the couple is well-known for their travel vlogs and seemingly strong partnership.

The reports allege that the decision to part ways came after Wode Maya barred Trudy from joining him on his travels.

It is claimed that Wode Maya expressed a desire to enjoy solo adventures, revealing that he was no longer happy traveling with his wife.

This revelation allegedly left Trudy devastated, as she reportedly “cried her eyes out” after being told about her husband’s decision.

The root of the couple’s split is said to stem from differing personal and professional goals.

According to sources, Wode Maya and Trudy began to realize that they were pursuing different paths, leading to growing tension in their relationship.

In a recent episode of the podcast Konnected Minds, Trudy confirmed the rumors, sharing her side of the story.

She admitted that her husband no longer wanted them to constantly travel together, a decision that left her heartbroken.

We used to travel together all the time; life was amazing. We did that for many years. Then one day, Maya sat me down and told me that he can’t be travelling with me everywhere. I was shattered; I felt like my heart was broken. I cried and cried.

“I asked him why; I asked whether he didn’t love me anymore. I thought it was me and him against the world. I asked whether I was a burden to him. He has given me direction in life, and I felt like if he is no longer in my life, I’d feel so lost.”