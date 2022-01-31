“You’ve blocked opportunities” Adu Safowaah blasts and fires Abena Korkor for disgracing the big men she has slept with

- Advertisement -

Actress, entrepreneur, and movie producer Adu Safowaa – Has brutally descended on Abena Korkor over her most recent expose that took the local digital space by storm about two days ago.

Over the weekends, bipolar Abena Korkor who is noted for exposing the big men who have slept with her took to the internet to drop another tall chopping list.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor lists the number of men Serwaa Amihere has slept with that she has also slept with – Video

Politicians like Sammy Awuku and former professional footballer, Sammy Osei Kuffuor all had their names boldly written in Abena Korkor’s first 2022 chopping list.

Ghanaians have reacted differently to this new smear campaign from Abena Korkor.

A lot of angry netizens have called out Abena Korkor to stop behaving like a child because none of the men applied physical force when they were having sex.

READ ALSO: Top Ghanaian footballer’s name appears in Abena Korkor’s new list of men CHOPPERS – Video

It was a mutual agreement and perhaps she also received money for her service.

Adu Safowaa is amongst the people who strongly believe Abena Korkor should be called to order because her unthoughtful actions will destroy the reputation of the men she mentioned in her list.

Adu Safowaa took to her Twitter page to push common sense into Abena Korkor’s head by confessing that because of Abena Korkor most of the men who hold high positions in the country are not willing to help young girls anymore.

READ ALSO: Big Exposé: Abena Korkor releases a list of male celebrities who have slept with her [Video]

She wrote;

“The reality most don’t know is, 90% of big boys in gh, both young n old, married and non married are so stingy. So so stingy… N some are kind, gosh, like my godfather (Shiii) … ur pain or enjoyment will depend on the type of big boy u connected to“

“Every one has Sex. As a woman you choose the d*ck that enters you. Can Someone bring Abena Korkor to order? Girl , you have blocked opportunities of million girls this big boys could ve helped. Even sponsorship letters, this big boys are rejecting Chai , it s“