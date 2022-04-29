type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYul Edochie reportedly abandons first wife, moves in with second wife
Entertainment

Yul Edochie reportedly abandons first wife, moves in with second wife

By Albert
Yul Edochie reportedly abandons first wife, moves in with second wife
- Advertisement -

In the middle of the ongoing saga, Yul Edochie is said to be relocating to the home of his second wife, Judy Austin.

This comes only hours after the Nollywood actor faced outrage for marrying a second wife when his first wife, May Edochie, was still alive.

Yul Edochie has moved in with his new wife in Enugu, according to the controversial Instagram blogger Cutie Juls, because she currently has “remote control” over the actor’s life.

“Abeg. Yul is in Judy’s house in Enugu as we speak. Yul don turn in TV and Aunty Judy is the one handling the remote control. Besides they started gbensing since 2016. Biko this thing don tey.. hmm chai,” Cutie Juls wrote.

Yul Edochie reportedly abandons first wife, moves in with second wife

How Yul Edochie slept with Chike Ike, other at wife’s back

Some skeletons in the cupboard of Yul Edcohie have emerged about his secret affairs with Nollywood actresses Chike Ike and Nuella Njubigbo.

Cutie juls, when explaining why Tchidi Chikere, Nuella’s ex-husband, drummed support for Yul Edochie’s new marriage, highlighted that Nuella dumped Yul for Tchidi after discovering he was also sleeping with Chika Ike, according to gossip IG site Cutie juls.

Tchidi Chikere, according to the blogger, is progressively embracing the opportunity to support Yul Edochie’s new marriage as a tactic to reconcile with him, especially after his (Tchidi’s) failed marriage with the actress. READ MORE…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 29, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    1.3mph
    0 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News