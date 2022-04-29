Yul Edochie reportedly abandons first wife, moves in with second wife

- Advertisement -

In the middle of the ongoing saga, Yul Edochie is said to be relocating to the home of his second wife, Judy Austin.

This comes only hours after the Nollywood actor faced outrage for marrying a second wife when his first wife, May Edochie, was still alive.

Yul Edochie has moved in with his new wife in Enugu, according to the controversial Instagram blogger Cutie Juls, because she currently has “remote control” over the actor’s life.

“Abeg. Yul is in Judy’s house in Enugu as we speak. Yul don turn in TV and Aunty Judy is the one handling the remote control. Besides they started gbensing since 2016. Biko this thing don tey.. hmm chai,” Cutie Juls wrote.

Some skeletons in the cupboard of Yul Edcohie have emerged about his secret affairs with Nollywood actresses Chike Ike and Nuella Njubigbo.

Cutie juls, when explaining why Tchidi Chikere, Nuella’s ex-husband, drummed support for Yul Edochie’s new marriage, highlighted that Nuella dumped Yul for Tchidi after discovering he was also sleeping with Chika Ike, according to gossip IG site Cutie juls.

Tchidi Chikere, according to the blogger, is progressively embracing the opportunity to support Yul Edochie’s new marriage as a tactic to reconcile with him, especially after his (Tchidi’s) failed marriage with the actress. READ MORE…