Akufo Addo has been a failure – Disappointed Yvonne Nelson

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has been left disappointed following the current intermittent power supply which the country is currently experiencing.

Yvonne Nelson who demonstrated against the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama over the Dumsor situation during his administration as the president of the republic says the current president Akufo Addo has been a failure after taking over from John Mahama.

According to the actress, she thought Ghanaians were not going to experience Dumsor under his presidency but unfortunately, Ghanaians are now enduring tough times couple with Dumsor as well.

The actress took to Twitter to register her disappointment and also reminded the president of what he promised Ghanaians when he was seeking to be giving the nod.

Disappointed Yvonne Nelson on Twiiter.

Yvonne Nelson added that people should be mindful about how they defend these politicians because most of them are in offices which have plants and live in houses where there are plants and air-conditioners installed so the Dumsor does not really affect them.

It will be recalled in 2015 Yvonne Nelson put together a number of Ghanaian Celebrities together to demonstrate against the Mahama government over the then Dumsor.

The actress appears to be consistent with her quest to put leaders on their toes especially with how past and current leaderships have failed in tackling the power crises.

She reckons most of the Ghanaian leaders who get the nod to serve the nation does not really care about the plight of the people.