Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has finally responded to the countless reactions that greeted her viral romantic video with Nasty Blaq that surfaced Monday.

The Nigerian skit maker stoked dating rumours between himself and Yvonne after he shared a video on Valentine’s Day to celebrate the movie star as though they were a couple.

In the video, Nasty Blaq and Yvonne were cosying up as they intimately share each other’s company with sparkles of affection in their eyes.

??? HAPPY VALENTINES DAY pic.twitter.com/35XLLTR4S8 — NASTY BLAQ (@NastyBlaq) February 14, 2022

The afore video has got many people asking whether Nasty Blaq is dating Yvonne Nelson, especially after the comedian expressed his fondness for the actress after their first skit collaboration in 2021.

Yvonne Nelson has taken to her Twitter page to clear the speculation in the minds of many who are perplexed by her choice of a man nearly twice younger than her for a relationship.

She posted: “So nasty blakk got all you guys like this? I don’t even remember the last time i was in love. Chill guys! Know my profession and relax!”