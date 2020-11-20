type here...
Yvonne Nelson denies endorsing the NDC with her dumsor post

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Yvonne Nelson has hit out at the National Democratic Congress(NDC) for misquoting her and pushing the idea that her comments about Mahama ending ”Dumsor” was an endorsement to them.

Earlier, Yvonne was in the news for slamming a tweep who called her out for campaigning for Akuffo Addo’s NPP in 2016 and staying silent as the populace suffers under the latter’s watch as President.

On May 16, 2015, Yvonne Nelson with other celebrities led the masses in a protest against the energy crisis situation in the country under Mahama’s administration.

Yvonne, since spearheading the vigil, was deemed a supporter of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) since the party in opposition at the time was vocal about the intermittent power supply in the country labelled ”Dumsor”.

Fast-forward to modern-day and the tweep who goes by the username @Antaru4real mentioned that Yvonne is part of the reason Ghanaians are suffering because she contributed to the NDC losing in the 2016 elections.

Nonetheless, Yvonne in a savage response called @Antaru4real a dummy who has no idea what the whole idea behind the vigil was.

According to the famous actress, she was only bent on getting a consistent supply of electricity and there were no ulterior motives to her protesting with the masses.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

She affirmed that ex-president John Mahama fixed the power situation after her dumsor campaign.

Furthermore, Yvonne in a more recent thread of tweets cautioned the NDC against twisting her post about Mahama fixing dumsor into an endorsement for the party.

The actress added that she had no idea of throwing her support behind any political party because the political scene is too tribalistic.

She claimed that if she were ever going to go into Ghanaian politics, it would be influenced by her daughter, Ryn’s generation.

Yvonne expressed that people had deserted common sense because of their affiliation to political parties and she was not ready to be led in that direction.

Source:GHPAGE

