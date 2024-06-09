type here...
Yvonne Nelson's Dumsor Must Stop demonstration ends in tears
Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson’s Dumsor Must Stop demonstration ends in tears

By Qwame Benedict
The much anticipated Dumsor Must Stop demonstration organised by Yvonne Nelson ended in tears for the organizers as a handful of people turned up for the demonstration.

After much publication of #DumsorMustStop demonstration, only a few people turned up at the venue to join in the demonstration.

Unlike the 2015 edition which drew massive crowds from all across the country, this recent one saw less than a quarter of Ghanaians showing up to demonstrate against the government.

Videos and photos on social media show Yvonne Nelson in the company of a few people holding candles and walking on the street as they demonstrate against the government.

Source:GhPage

