Yvonne Nelson honours her primary school teacher, makes him headmaster

By Kwasi Asamoah
Actress Yvonne Nelson has chosen her favourite primary school teacher as the headmaster of Yvonne Nelson International School.

The 39-year-old actress attended St. Martin de Porres in Dansoman, Accra, for her basic education, where she met Mr. Grant, who has been a teacher at the school for over 20 years.

Per Yvonne Nelson, she has fond memories of the pupil-teacher who left a lasting impression on her in basic school.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, the actress maintained she has always wanted the seasoned educator to join her new international school.

