Yvonne Nelson honours her primary school teacher, makes him headmaster

Actress Yvonne Nelson has chosen her favourite primary school teacher as the headmaster of Yvonne Nelson International School.

The 39-year-old actress attended St. Martin de Porres in Dansoman, Accra, for her basic education, where she met Mr. Grant, who has been a teacher at the school for over 20 years.

Per Yvonne Nelson, she has fond memories of the pupil-teacher who left a lasting impression on her in basic school.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, the actress maintained she has always wanted the seasoned educator to join her new international school.