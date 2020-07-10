Yvonne Nelson kisses Adjetey Anang’s feet; idolizes his legendary Pusher character

Famous actress, Yvonne Nelson, has in a rare video idolized veteran actor, Adjetey Anang’s legendary “Pusher” character from the hit TV series “Things We Do for Love”.

“Things We Do for Love” was a TV series telecast by GTV in the early 2000s educating the youth about their sexuality with the recently televised YOLO being its sequel.

The series which gained a wide viewership across the country featured some other celebrated acts like Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel whose acting careers rocketed since then.

Prominent among the characters in the movie was Adjetey Annan’s boisterous “Pusher” character famous for his hilarious mannerism and misguiding attitude.

Adjetey posted a video of one of the scenes from the series where he was misleading another character named ‘’BB” on a special Throwback Thursday feature and this has made serious buzz on social media.

Meanwhile, the ever beautiful Yvonne Nelson upon sighting this video also shared a video on her gram in which she was seen kissing Adjetey’s feet and idolizing his legendary role in the series.

She chanted, ‘’ aaa pusherrrrrr, herrh legend legend”. Adjetey Anang’s role in the movie industry cannot be overemphasized and he will definitely go down as arguably one of the best actors in Ghana’s long history.