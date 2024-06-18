Yvonne Nelson to publish part 2 of her controversial memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’?

Actress Yvonne Nelson is contemplating the release of a follow-up to her widely discussed memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” one year after its initial publication captivated the public.

The memoir, which delves into her personal experiences with family, love, abortion, and her journey to self-discovery, sparked intense conversations and attention for several weeks following its release.

Reflecting on the anniversary of her memoir, Yvonne Nelson expressed her gratitude for the public’s support and hinted at the possibility of sharing more of her story.

She conveyed her appreciation with a heartfelt message: “The LOVE from people who get it! ??”

Yvonne Nelson also highlighted the positive impact of her book tour, “The Real Tour,” describing it as one of the most rewarding experiences since the memoir’s publication.

She cherished the unique moments shared with her readers and expressed her joy at the audience’s responses during these events.

Additionally, the actress announced her intention to start giving away free copies of her book, aiming to reach even more readers.