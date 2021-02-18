Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has sent social media buzzing after sharing a throwback photo of herself.

Thursdays are special days set aside where people tend to share old photos of themselves and this act has been in the system for sometime now.

Today being Thursday, the award-winning actress decided to share some old photos of herself to indicate how far she has come in her career.

In sharing the old photos of herself, she decided to step on toes by telling the whole world why some people are scared to share throwback photos.

According to her, people are scared to share those photos because doctors have changed everything.

She posted: “A lot of people cant post their photos from 5,10,15,20years ago ??? Doctors have changed it all ???”

See screenshot of her post below:

Yvonne Nelson post

See the images below:

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson