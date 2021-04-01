type here...
We are fed up with the Akufo Addo led government – Yvonne Nelson roars

By Nazir Hamzah
Yvonne Nelson
Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has stated citizens of Ghana are tired of the sitting government’s attitude of not caring about the people.

The actress said  H.E Nana Akufo-Addo should just remind himself of the pressure that was mounted on former President John Dramani Mahama due to the Dumsor experience he had while in government.

Yvonne Nelson in a recent post on Twitter indicated Ghanaians deserve better than what they are currently going through thus reminded the president of why some Ghanaians voted for him to be president today.

The actress in her post on twitter sought to remind the president of how her and her colleagues during the presidency of former president John Dramani Mahama stood and demonstrated against the then ‘Dumsur’

She also added that the leadership of the country just don’t care about the people making her and some other Ghanaians fed up.

Mr President @NAkufoAddo remember when @JDMahama was in Power? Remember the pressure everyone gave him, including you….because of DUMSOR? Ok good! FIX IT!!!! Ghanaians deserve BETTER! We are tired of LEADERS not caring about the PEOPLE. #dumsormuststop She posted.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

