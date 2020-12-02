Zack Agon introduces another young talent called ‘Vandyke Lexis’

Ghanaian music promoter and talent hunter, Zack Agon introduces another talented young musician by the name ‘Vandyke Lexis.”

The versatile young king is gaining massive popularity in and out across social media after dropping the song ‘Paper’ which was produced by Dollar Music.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage, Zack Agon revealed na the reason why he is trying to promote the young artiste under Wordswar Music Promo, is that he has seen something unique in his music style.

“Vandyke Lexis” got some unique rap flow which I believe can take him far if he continues to work towards it” – Zack Agon said.

