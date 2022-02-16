type here...
Nigerian singer Tekno in trouble as Zambian lady calls him out for getting her pregnant and abandoning the child [Details]

By Albert
Nigerian singer Tekno in trouble as Zambian lady calls him out for getting her pregnant and abandoning the child [Details]
Rita Mwayanda, a woman from Zambia, East Africa, has reportedly called out popular Nigerian artist Tekno, claiming that his songs are to blame for her pregnancy.

According to the lady, who blamed her pregnancy on the musician for her hardships, she used to be an ardent fan of the singer and adored his music.

She went on to say that she was so excited when he released one of his popular songs, ‘Pana,’ that she slept with a man and became pregnant. She was firm in her belief that Tekno is the reason she has a child today and that he should pay child support.

The report says:

“TEKNO needs to pay Child support for his baby. I can’t suffer because of him”- Zambian Woman Cries out.

A Lady from Zambia, ‘Rita Mwayanda’ took it out in public to express how Nigerian musician , Tekno is the reason she has a child, and is suffering.

“It was back in 2016”- She explained. “I loved Tekno’s music so much. I would go out to a club just to listen to any song by Tekno. During the month he released ‘Pana’ I got so excited that I slept with a man I didnt know and ended up pregnant. If It was not for Tekno I wouldn’t have this child so he needs to pay for child support”- Rita cried

From achieves”

