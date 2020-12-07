Zanetor Rawlings dedicates polls to the memory of late father JJ Rawlings

- Advertisement -

The parliamentary candidate of Klottey Korle constituency Dr Zanetor Rawlings has dedicates the 2020 polls to the memory of her late dad and former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Zanetor who is vying for a second term as a member of parliament for the area on the ticket of the opposition NDC party which her late father happens to be the founder.

The politician took to her social media ahead of the December 7 election and posted a photo of herself and her dad with the caption “For you, dad”.

See screenshot of her post below:

Zanetor Rawlings screenshot

The first president of the fourth Republic kicked the bucket in November after battling a short illness and spending sometime at the hospital some few weeks after the burial of his mother.

As it stands now, the family and government are yet to communicate to the citizens the date set aside for his final funeral rites.