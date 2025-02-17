Zanzou: Night club under fire for making boys who weren’t able to pay bills insert bottles in their backsides

Zanzou Video – Disturbing clips that have surfaced on social media show a group of men being abused at Pretoria’s Zanzou Club in South Africa

The worrying videos show men being beaten and submerged in water by their heads.

In another video, they are seen being forced to play with their joysticks.

And also another video shows them inserting bottles into their backside as a form of humiliation.

Reports suggest that these incidents occurred at the Zanzou Club in Pretoria after the men were unable to pay their bills.

The owners of the club are said to be from Europe.

South Africans who have come across the video are currently calling on the government to shut down the nightclub and also prosecute its owners.

Unfortunately, we can’t share the video here due to our website’s policy but you can click on the link below to watch the video.