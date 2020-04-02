Zapp Mallat angrily responds to Sarkodie; asks him to show some respect

- Advertisement -

Legendary music producer Zapp Mallat has thrown shots at Tema-based rapper Sarkodie after he called on him to join #BehindTheHitz challenge.

According to Sarkodie who is currently locked up in the USA due to the deadly coronavirus revealed that he has been ejoying the challenge by some American producers and wished Ghanaian producers could do same in this lockdown period.

Sarkodie during a video interview decided to call on some award-winning music producers to also jump on this challenge in Ghana.

He called on producers such as Zapp Mallet, Jay Q, Appietus, Kaywa, Hammer, and MoG and Co.

But Uncle Zapp didn’t see the fun in this as he took his twitter page to say Sarkodie didn’t show respect by comparing him to these new crops of producers.

“There is something called respect which is lacking in Ghana today. For instance, you don’t compare somebody who was churning out hits before you made Kindergarten with your mate who just started a couple of years back. Show some respect, You will also get there” he tweeted.