type here...
Home Entertainment Zapp Mallat angrily responds to Sarkodie; asks him to show some respect
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Zapp Mallat angrily responds to Sarkodie; asks him to show some respect

By Qwame Benedict
0
Zapp-Mallat-Sarkodie
- Advertisement -

Legendary music producer Zapp Mallat has thrown shots at Tema-based rapper Sarkodie after he called on him to join #BehindTheHitz challenge.

According to Sarkodie who is currently locked up in the USA due to the deadly coronavirus revealed that he has been ejoying the challenge by some American producers and wished Ghanaian producers could do same in this lockdown period.

View this post on Instagram

Zapp Mallat

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Also Read: Alledged Kwesi Arthur ‘atopa’ video was released by a lady friend

Sarkodie during a video interview decided to call on some award-winning music producers to also jump on this challenge in Ghana.

He called on producers such as Zapp Mallet, Jay Q, Appietus, Kaywa, Hammer, and MoG and Co.

But Uncle Zapp didn’t see the fun in this as he took his twitter page to say Sarkodie didn’t show respect by comparing him to these new crops of producers.

Also Read: Hon. Kennedy Agyapong escapes assassination attempt at his Tema residence

“There is something called respect which is lacking in Ghana today. For instance, you don’t compare somebody who was churning out hits before you made Kindergarten with your mate who just started a couple of years back. Show some respect, You will also get there” he tweeted.

Previous articleGhana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases now 205 with 5 deaths

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Alledged Kwesi Arthur ‘atopa’ video was released by a lady friend

Qwame Benedict -
Yesterday, social media got buzzing after an alleged 'atopa' tape involving rapper and hip-hop artiste Kwesi Arthur and a lady whom many...
Read more
Entertainment

The alleged trending Kwesi Arthur atopa tape is not me – Kwesi Arthur look-alike speaks

Mr. Tabernacle -
The on-trend and viral video on Twitter is that of the alleged atopa leaked take of Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo with...
Read more
Entertainment

Real identity of the guy in Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo’s atopa tape revealed

RASHAD -
One of the most trending news on social media right is the alleged Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo leaked atopa tape. It’s...
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale breaks silence on the alleged Atopa Tape of Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur

RASHAD -
Shatta Wale who was rumored to be dating Efia Odo just a few months after Shatta Michy dumped him has finally spoken...
Read more
Entertainment

I stopped acting because it’s full of evil – Bernard Nyarko

Mr. Tabernacle -
Former Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko, one of the biggest and popular personality on the screens has come out to say in...
Read more
Entertainment

Alleged Slay Queen in Kwesi Arthur’s leaked Atopa Tape, Efia Odo breaks silence

RASHAD -
Efia Odo, the popular Ghanaian Socialite who has been tagged as the Slay Queen in the alleged Kwesi Arthur Atopa tape has...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, April 2, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
52 %
3.6kmh
95 %
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaks online

RASHAD -
Ghana is on a partial lockdown in selected cities and as expected, the drama has already started. There is...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwesi Arthur finally speaks on his alleged leaked Atopa tape

RASHAD -
Kwesi Arthur, the popular Ghanaian rapper has finally reacted to the viral Atopa tape alleging to him. In a...
Read more
Entertainment

Alleged Slay Queen in Kwesi Arthur’s leaked Atopa Tape, Efia Odo breaks silence

RASHAD -
Efia Odo, the popular Ghanaian Socialite who has been tagged as the Slay Queen in the alleged Kwesi Arthur Atopa tape has...
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale breaks silence on the alleged Atopa Tape of Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur

RASHAD -
Shatta Wale who was rumored to be dating Efia Odo just a few months after Shatta Michy dumped him has finally spoken...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News