Entertainment
Entertainment

I have zero respect for Adu Safowaa – MC Yaa Yeboah fires as she goes hard

By Mr. Tabernacle

Ghanaian media personality Mc Yaa Yeboah has slammed her colleague, Adu Safowaa, calling her an intelligent lightweight and losing respect for her.

Asked by Quophi Okyeame in an interview about who she has lost respect for in the industry, Mc Yaa Yeboah remarked that one person in the media industry she has lost all respect for is Adu Safowaa.

MC Yaa Yeboah revealed that she lost respect for Adu Safowaa on the basis that she had discredited her personality she took years of toil and pain to build for herself over an opinion she shared aftermath of Adu Safowaa about Delay.

According to her, Adu Safowaa had criticized Delay, saying she couldn’t be a role model because, after a decade of her show, she still didn’t have a studio.

MC Yaa Yeboah argued that Safowaa’s definition of a role model was incorrect. In a counterattack, Adu Safowaa insulted Yaa Yeboah, accusing her of only having a job because she slept with her superiors.

This accusation infuriated MC Yaa Yeboah, leading her to lose all respect for Safowaa.

Source:GHPAGE

