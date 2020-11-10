type here...
GhPage Entertainment Zimbabwean businessman Gimbini bought a coffin a week before his death -...
Entertainment

Zimbabwean businessman Gimbini bought a coffin a week before his death – New report

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Ginimbi
Ginimbi
- Advertisement -

New reports received concerning the death of Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Ginimbi real name Genius Kadungure indicates he bought a coffin a week before his death.

According to ZimbabweMail, the casket was allegedly found in one of his spare bedrooms.

Coffin
Coffin

It’s strange to know he bought a well and fine decorated coffin and placed it in a spare room in his multi-million mansion just before he dies in the fatal accident. Did he know his time was due?.

As it was reported by us, Ginimbi Kadungure died when his speeding Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit, veered off the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames.

Three other people – Limumba Karim, Alichia Adams and Mimie Moana – also died in the crash.

An eyewitness who was one of the first responders at the scene of the accident has recounted the incident leading up to their death. 

The man who spoke to national broadcaster ZBC News, said he arrived at the scene after hearing a loud bang from his house. 

The eyewitness revealed that the socialite’s friends died after the car exploded shortly after they stepped back. He disclosed that Ginimbi was alive for 5 minutes before his death. 

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

>

The beholder further said they managed to pull Ginimbi from the remains of his Rolls Royce and tried to help another lady who was screaming for help.

He said as they tried pulling out the lady from her seat belt, an “officer” got burnt in the hand.

Witness Danny Kuwanga, another eyewitness gave his account on what he saw prior to the sad incident.

“It happened in front of my eyes. He was speeding. He first overtook me and as he tried to overtake a second vehicle, that’s when he crashed into the Honda Fit driving the opposite way,” Kuwanga said.

Kuwanga said he was joined by three other men and they pulled Kadungure away from the vehicle which was now burnt to ashes.

“The girls didn’t make it out. They were just crying inside the burning car. We couldn’t do anything,” he added.

However, the Honda Fit car that got involved in the accident with Ginimbi survived the crash but is said to be in shock.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
1.6mph
20 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News