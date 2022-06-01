type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsZimbabweans start selling their toes for money to survive
News

Zimbabweans start selling their toes for money to survive

By Armani Brooklyn
Zimbabweans start selling their toes for money to survive
- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe citizens are allegedly cutting and selling their toes for thousands of dollars due to the high costs of living and the government’s failure to create jobs in the country.

According to social media reports, the larger toes are purchased for $40,000 while the smaller ones are bought for $20,000. The toes can also be exchanged for big luxury cars.

It has also been gathered that several men have been spotted struggling to walk after selling off their toes at Ximex Mall in the capital of Zimbabwe.

South African lawyer and journalist, Barry Roux also confirmed the report by sharing a video of a man struggling to walk while showing off his new luxury car after selling his toe.

He wrote: “In Zimbabwe, people have started selling their toes for thousands of dollars or for big cars. This is due to the high cost of living and failure for the government to create jobs. The toes are being bought at $40,000 dollars while the smaller ones at $20,000 dollars.”

Now, the big question is, the people who buy the toes, what do they do with them? Stay tuned for more on this heartwrenching development.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 1, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    81.9 ° F
    81.9 °
    81.9 °
    72 %
    1.1mph
    92 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News