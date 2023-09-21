type here...
Zinoleesky exits Marlian Records as he removes the record label from his bio, announces new label

By Osei Emmanuel
Zinoleesky in a recent development confirms his exit from Naira Marley’s record label known as Marlian Records.

Zinoleesky made this known today, September 19th 2023 to all and sundry following the death of his colleague, Mohbad whose death has been linked to record label owner Naira Marley.

Singer Zinoleesky, the “Kilofeshe” hitmaker yanks Marlian music from his Instagram page bio and starts his own record label.

This latest development comes few hours after radio stations in the country moved to ban the Marlian record label’s songs.

According to Zinoleesky whose US tour has just been canceled following Mohbad demise, his new record label is now Zinonymous sounds.

See screenshot below;

Zinoleesky exits Marlian Records as he removes the record label from his bio, announces new label

