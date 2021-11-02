type here...
Entertainment

Zionfelix’s alleged girlfriend finally speaks after Afia Adomaa exposé

By Lizbeth Brown
Latifa and Zionfelix
The lady who has been tagged as the new girlfriend of popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has finally spoken.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage TV, the lady identified as Latifa explained that she has no form of amorous relationship with Zionfelix.

The lady based in France revealed that she only met Zionfelix for an interview they had previously scheduled during the blogger’s last visit to Europe.

According to Latifa, they only met for the interview and they both went their separate ways after that.

She revealed that after the interview, the disgruntled side chick of Zionfelix known as Afia Adomaa used her picture for her post on social media.

It was then interpreted that she (Latifa) is the girlfriend of Zionfelix whom the blogger has used and dumped and is currently ranting on social media.

Latifa disclosed that she contacted Afia Adomaa to question her as to why she used her picture to tell her story, but it resulted in an argument.

Afia Adomah then warned her to stay away from Zionfelix even after explaining to her that she is not in any kind of relationship with him.

“Zion gave me his platform to share my story and I expected Ghanaians to accept and work towards it. I had no idea that the attention will be diverted this way”, Latifa explained.

Listen to the conversation below;

She, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to stop tagging her as the new girlfriend of Zionfelix because there is nothing going on between them

