Zionfelix and Minalyn hold naming ceremony for their baby girl [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Zionfelix-Mina-baby-christening
Celebrity blogger Zionfelix and his girlfriend Mina Lawani have officially outdoored their daughter Baby Paxpam together amid their alleged breakup.

The event came off Saturday, June 9, 2022, at Alhaji Tabora and was attended by Mina’s family, friends and loved ones sporting white apparel.

In attendance were several well-known faces including, Mzbel, Pete Richie and the current French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVE.

Watch a video from the event below

Despite welcoming their baby in October 2021, the naming ceremony has been on hold for many months due to some internal issues between the families of Minalyn and Zionfelix.

According to what we’ve gathered, Minalyn organized the christening of her bundle of joy without the support of Zion’s family because they disapprove of their relationship.

This comes six months after Zionfelix and his second baby mama Erica Kyem outdoored their son Adom Junior at Amasaman (Accra) in the presence of their families.

Zionfelix’s parents refused to attend the naming of his baby with Mina as they were missing in videos and photos that have surfaced online.

The development somewhat confirms earlier reports that Zionfelix’s father sent Mina a text warning her to call it quits because he will never allow his son to marry her.

    Source:GHPage

