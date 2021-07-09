- Advertisement -

Blogger Zionfelix and his girlfriend Mina have been in the news in recent times after it emerged that the blogger has secretly tied the knot with an Italian based Ghanaian musician identified as Erica.

Since the news went viral, a lot of people have come out to share the information they have on the story but Zionfelix on the other hand has maintained that he is not married and still in a relationship with Mina.

Instagram blogger Aba the Great has joined the many sharing their info and has dropped some shocking revelations on the two.

According to Aba in a lengthy post on Instagram, Mina entered the relationship because she was enjoying some benefits from Zionfelix but upon seeing that he was doing well she decided to stay forever.

She alleged that ever since Zionfelix hit a million followers on Instagram, he has been sleeping with every lady that crosses his path.

Read the full post below:

Gentility for roadside, tug of war for house the gist be say, ever since dude hit 1million followers on IG, he’s been sleeping with girls with that achievement back to back without discretion.

We ve heard sis caught him twice in bed with other girls already. Sis is going through emotional torture… And y’all know how dude gets away with “murder” right, By putting his head in between sis b00bs to beg for forgiveness. Sis is unable to walk out because of the privileges she is getting.

She sees a lot of girls lined up already to take over so she is acting the “forgiving Chioma”in the story. Now let’s break this down for you… sis started this relationship on benefits, hoping to hit and run but saw progress around dude so decided to embrace and fall in love, y’all know sis has a son already before meeting dude and so she feels it will not be easy to find someone to throw around and to sort her out.

well the painful part is, she settled with an immature guy, not only is she older than him but wiser than him… dude is living his dream now, meeting younger blood and sleeping around charkacharka. He never saw this type of progress coming his way.

He is overwhelmed and has lost focus in the moment. And since sis don’t want to give her haters the satisfaction , she would rather stick around and make y’all think everything is working out… sad how women think it is okay to sacrifice their lives for some piece of donut… I want a whole donut mehnn.

Can’t settle…… besides I don’t see dude to be a smooth talker. Not that special at all… sis should get her groove on and weigh options, see if life is worthwhile around flower boy. Looking at how he is nu di3, it will take grace for growth….