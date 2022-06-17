type here...
Zionfelix blasts Dave Joy

By Armani Brooklyn
Zionfelix blasts Dave Joy
Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and YouTuber, Zionfelix, has chided Dave Joy for exposing and disgracing Joyce Blessing when she needed him most.

This follows after Dave Joy shared a video on the internet yesterday to rubbish Joyce Blessing’s claims that he was the one she was addressing in her viral booze video.

According to Dave Joy, his real name is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and the drunk video Joyce made was for another man known as Kwame.

Dave Joy indicated that he is still married to the gospel musician even though their divorce case is currently in court.

He revealed that the video of drunk Joyce Blessing professing her love for her partner is an old video which wasn’t for him.

Reacting to this video, Zionfelix pressed his utmost disgust over what Dave Joy did and according to him, he should have shielded the singer from the prey (Nana Agradaa) who wants to destroy her life.

According to Zionfelix, it was needless for Dave Joy to expose his own wife no matter how bitter he feels about her.

Zionfelix additionally fumed that Dave Joy could have let it slip to save Joyce Blessing’s reputation as a gospel musician but currently, he’s confirmed that she’s indeed a cheat!

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa has threatened to drop more damaging videos if Joyce Blessings and her management try to drop legal charges against her.

