GhPageEntertainmentZionfelix duped Minalyn and took her land - Afia Schwarzenegger
Entertainment

Zionfelix duped Minalyn and took her land – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Qwame Benedict
Grid photos of Zionfelix-mina-erica and Afia Schwarzenegger
Zionfelix-mina-erica and Afia Schwarzenegger
Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has turned her satellite on blogger Zionfelix and revealed that he deceived his baby mama Minalyn and took her land.

According to Afia Schwar, Zionfelix hasn’t been fair to his girlfriend of many years Minalyn because the two of them toiled together but Zionfelix decided to pay her back by cheating on her.

She continued that what even makes it worse was the fact that Zion even took Mina’s land from her and has now asked her to go back to her own house.

Afia Schwar then took over the microphone and revealed more things about the blogger and Minalyn.

She went on to question how Zionfelix’s father would follow him to engage two women when they all knew Minalyn was the main girlfriend and that his son cheated on her.

Watch the video below:

Minalyn Lawani aka Minalyn Touch was the official and known girlfriend of Zionfelix until a few months ago when it emerged that the blogger had impregnated another lady based in Italy.

Later sources revealed that Zionfelix’s family are not in support of the relationship between their son and Minalyn because she is older than him.

