Zionfelix finally congratulates his two babymamas for giving him a son & daughter at the same time

Popular Ghanaian celebrity Blogger Felix Adomako Mensah, known professionally as Zionfelix has finally broken his silence on his two baby mamas giving birth for him.

The new father in town has taken to his official Instagram page to finally congratulate his two baby mamas (Minalyn and Erica Amoa) for giving him a son and daughter at the same time.

News went rife days ago that one of the two girlfriends of blogger Zionfelix has allegedly given birth. Per the info, his girlfriend, a make-up artist Minalyn Lawani known as Minalyn touch has welcomed a baby girl, named Adepa.

Another news popped up just in the wake of Minalyn’s delivery that Zionfelix’s Italian-based girlfriend Erica Amoa has also welcomed a baby boy, christened as Felix Adomako Jnr.

News of the baby’s arrival was announced by Erica who had earlier congratulated Zionfelix and his fiancée Mina Lawani, aka Minalyn Touch, on the birth of their baby girl.

Well, Zionfelix in a post on Instagram earlier this morning congratulated both women for making him a proud father of two beautiful children. He counts this as a huge blessing on him.

Captioning on his page, Minalyn in a baby bump photo donned in a gorgeous long red dress, Zion wrote; “Yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and it’s such a great feeling. God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam my princess”

In a separate post, the proud father of two shared a photo with his Italian girlfriend with the caption, he wrote; “Yes, it’s a Double do for me. @ericus_kyem just blessed me with @adom_jnr_21. Kids are blessings and I’m happy to have two in 2021”