Zionfelix’s girlfriend allegedly gives birth – Thosecalledcelebs reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Zionfelix and Mina
A piece of information sighted on the account of faceless Instagram faceless blogger Thosecalledcelebs has it that one of the two girlfriends of blogger Zionfelix has allegedly given birth.

Readers would remember that some months ago, Zionfelix was in the news for allegedly marrying a Gospel musician identified as Erica who is based in Italy.

Zionfelix however denied marrying any woman stating that his girlfriend is no other than make-up artist Minalyn Lawani known as Minalyn touch.

Well, in a post by Thosecalledcelebs, Minalyn has given birth to a baby girl a few days ago.

She posted: “Now that de blogger wife allegedly given birth to a baby girl…the senior woman tho lets pray de junior woman n berg give birth to a boy…Opana has used one stone to k*ll two birds….I will do some”

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

