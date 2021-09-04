type here...
GhPageEntertainmentHe's in control - Zionfelix's Italian-based baby mama,Erica reacts after he proposed...
Entertainment

He’s in control – Zionfelix’s Italian-based baby mama,Erica reacts after he proposed to Minalyn

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

It has become a topic of interest on social media. The issue about Celebrity Blogger Zionfelix and her 2 baby mamas has caught the attention of all.

About a few hours ago, it popped out on social media that Zionfelix and his Italian-based baby mama, Erica Amoa have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

READ ALSO; Breakup?- Zionfelix & his Italian-based Baby Mama unfollow each other on Instagram

A video that has surfaced in the wake of this issue shows the beautiful moment Zionfelix went down on one knee to pop the question to Minalyn during a maternity photoshoot.

The viral video saw the heavy pregnant make-up artiste in total surprise as she shed tears of joy while Zion put the ring on her finger. The video has garnered mixed reactions on the internet.

READ ALSO: Video of Zionfelix romantically proposing to baby mama Minalyn on one knee drops

Erica has also subtly reacted to the video. Seemingly brokenhearted by the video of Zion and Mina Lawani (Minalyn), Erica in a simple text has poured her heart out.

On Instagram earlier today, she posted; ???? He is in Control?, a clear indication that she allegedly has given in the ‘fight’ over Zion with Minalyn.

READ ALSO: Zionfelix finally congratulates his two babymamas for giving him a son & daughter at the same time

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, September 4, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
76.3 ° F
76.3 °
76.3 °
88 %
3mph
98 %
Sat
76 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News