He’s in control – Zionfelix’s Italian-based baby mama,Erica reacts after he proposed to Minalyn

It has become a topic of interest on social media. The issue about Celebrity Blogger Zionfelix and her 2 baby mamas has caught the attention of all.

About a few hours ago, it popped out on social media that Zionfelix and his Italian-based baby mama, Erica Amoa have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A video that has surfaced in the wake of this issue shows the beautiful moment Zionfelix went down on one knee to pop the question to Minalyn during a maternity photoshoot.

The viral video saw the heavy pregnant make-up artiste in total surprise as she shed tears of joy while Zion put the ring on her finger. The video has garnered mixed reactions on the internet.

Erica has also subtly reacted to the video. Seemingly brokenhearted by the video of Zion and Mina Lawani (Minalyn), Erica in a simple text has poured her heart out.

On Instagram earlier today, she posted; ???? He is in Control?, a clear indication that she allegedly has given in the ‘fight’ over Zion with Minalyn.

